Shots fired, person carjacked at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the hospital on Walnut Grove Road.
Officers were called to the scene after a person reported being carjacked.
During the carjacking, the two suspects fired shots. No one was hit.
The suspects, two men, are believed to be in a red Toyota Corolla.
If you have any information on this incident, call 901-528-CASH.
The incident comes days after several cars were broken into at the same hospital.
Baptist sent this statement after those break-ins:
