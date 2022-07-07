Shots fired, person carjacked at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the hospital on Walnut Grove Road.

Officers were called to the scene after a person reported being carjacked.

During the carjacking, the two suspects fired shots. No one was hit.

The suspects, two men, are believed to be in a red Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on this incident, call 901-528-CASH.

The incident comes days after several cars were broken into at the same hospital.

Baptist sent this statement after those break-ins:

We are aware of the incidents that occurred on our campus over the holiday weekend. Like much of the Mid-South, we are not immune to the misdeeds of others. However, when unfortunate incidents like this occur, our campus security quickly responds, collaborates with the Memphis Police Department, and makes adjustments to personnel and technology to keep our campus safe. The health and safety of our patients and employees are our top priorities.

