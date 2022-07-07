Remember 988: Three digits rolling out to get people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new number for the National Suicide Prevention lifeline could open up mental health access to thousands more. Staring later this month the number can be reached by dialing three digits: 988.

For nearly 50 years the Memphis Crisis Center has fielded calls when may are at their worst. The call center picks up local calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“I always say we’re in the hotline business,” Memphis Crisis Center Executive Director Mike LeBonte said. “What we do is provide everything from emotional support services to collaborative problem solving to crisis intervention, suicide prevention and even linkage to various resources.”

LeBonte said the call center has received more than 15,000 calls since January. Over the last three years call volume has picked up more than 30 percent. LeBonte said the pandemic increased calls, but in more recent months, economic uncertainties and the political climate have exacerbated an already busy call center.

“We know these things can exacerbate underlying mental health issues and even those who are mentally healthy they can create stress,” LeBonte said.

LeBonte expects the increase to continue as a new way to reach the suicide prevention lifeline, one some see as a more accessible way, starts on July 16. While you can always dial the regular ten digit number for the Lifeline, 800-273-8255, starting on July 16 you can reach the lifeline by remembering only three digits: 988.

“Many times traditionally people would dial 911,” LeBonte said. “This is different than 911 because this is specifically for mental health services.”

The federal government expects calls to the lifeline to double, possibly reaching close to 12 million calls in 988′s first years.

To help call centers prepare for a larger call volume, the Biden Administration has dedicated more than $280 million for the build out of infrastructure at these centers.

LeBonte said the Memphis Crisis Center received federal, state and county money to the transition, but those answering calls are volunteers. LeBonte said they’re looking for more to join the team.

“We’re looking for individuals who are good listeners,” LeBonte said. “We can train to the rest. I will say it’s a very rewarding, if often hear from volunteers, how rewarding it is they’ll come by my office and say I saved a life today.”

As part of the public funds the Memphis Crisis Center is receiving they’ll bring on an employee to oversee the whole 988 program.

To learn about volunteering you can email volunteers@crisis7.org.

