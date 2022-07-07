Orange Mound pro bono clinic to resume

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone, Bass, Berry & Sims, and Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) is hosting the 12th Annual “Give a Little, Help a Lot” pro bono clinic on Tuesday, July 19, after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The legal aid clinic will make legal professionals available to help low-income, Memphis-area senior citizens at the Orange Mound Senior Center.

Since its inception in 2008, this annual event has provided hundreds of seniors with free legal services, addressing healthcare law, estate planning and other legal matters.

The return of this event coincides with Bass, Berry & Sims’ 100 Acts of Service to celebrate its 100th anniversary, in which attorneys and staff are volunteering time and expanded pro bono legal services to causes important to the firm and its employees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.