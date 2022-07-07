Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Orange Mound pro bono clinic to resume

Memphis-area seniors at the Orange Mound Senior Center will receive free legal services as a coalition of top community legal professionals return to the in-person event
The 10th Annual "Give a Little, Help a Lot" legal clinic hosted in 2018.
The 10th Annual "Give a Little, Help a Lot" legal clinic hosted in 2018.(Bass, Berry & Sims)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone, Bass, Berry & Sims, and Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) is hosting the 12th Annual “Give a Little, Help a Lot” pro bono clinic on Tuesday, July 19, after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The legal aid clinic will make legal professionals available to help low-income, Memphis-area senior citizens at the Orange Mound Senior Center.

Since its inception in 2008, this annual event has provided hundreds of seniors with free legal services, addressing healthcare law, estate planning and other legal matters.

The return of this event coincides with Bass, Berry & Sims’ 100 Acts of Service to celebrate its 100th anniversary, in which attorneys and staff are volunteering time and expanded pro bono legal services to causes important to the firm and its employees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

