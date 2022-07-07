Nashville leaders take steps to increase access to abortion for Metro employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion was made illegal in Tennessee after six weeks and a trigger law is set to completely ban the procedure soon.

But Wednesday night, the Metro Council in Nashville took a step to increase access to abortion for Metro employees. according to WSMV, our sister station.

This resolution will not overturn abortion laws but follows a declaration by Metro police and the district attorney to not prosecute women who have an abortion.

It also looks to help people travel out of state to places that will continue to offer abortion services.

”I know that physicians are very nervous because it’s a lot of gray area in terms of what they can provide health care to pregnant individuals,” said

After the SCOTUS ruling, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich told Action News 5 that it’s a dangerous path for a DA to make broad and hypothetical statements without an actual case in front of them.

The trigger law will be in effect by Aug. 4 which is the same day as the Shelby County General Election.

