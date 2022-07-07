MSCS reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools are reviewing allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

MSCS board members held an emergency executive session Wednesday night with legal counsel Herman Morris. It was recommended to begin an external review of the allegations against Ray, according to MSCS.

“We have called for a full and complete review into these allegations,” said Michelle McKissack, MSCS board chair. “If there are allegations of impropriety against the superintendent, the sole position we oversee at the school district, then it’s our sworn obligation to look further into the allegations.”

The board says Ray will continue to serve as superintendent while the review is underway. The next steps will be decided pending the outcome of the review.

The district is asking the community to not rush to judgment as the board works to uncover the truth.

