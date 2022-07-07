Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

More dangerous and intense heat Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and steamy through sunset with temperatures in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More extreme heat with high temperatures 100-103. Heat index will hover around 110-115 in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday night with overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through Saturday, which will bring a slight chance of a passing shower or storm. It won’t rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. Sunday will be less hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days. Lows will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
FILE - This Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio,...
Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location
Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Satellite Image from June 9-10, 2022 of Great Salt Lake
Breakdown: Why the Great Salt Lake has reached a historic low elevation
Map released: Thurs. July 7, 2022
Moderate to severe drought now grips portions of the Mid-South
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and humid conditions will prevail in the coming days
Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions
Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions