More dangerous and intense heat Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and steamy through sunset with temperatures in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More extreme heat with high temperatures 100-103. Heat index will hover around 110-115 in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday night with overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through Saturday, which will bring a slight chance of a passing shower or storm. It won’t rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. Sunday will be less hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days. Lows will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

