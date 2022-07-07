Moderate to severe drought now grips portions of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unrelenting heat continues to scorch the Mid-South and the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows portions of the Mid-South are now considered to be in a Moderate to Severe drought.

Western Tennessee and Northern Mississippi were especially dry the past two weeks with many areas receiving less than 0.25 inches of rainfall. This dryness was combined with above-normal temperatures.

Therefore, Severe Drought was added to parts of northern Mississippi and western Tennessee. Likewise, Abormally Dry to Moderate Drought conditions were also expanded across portions of Arkansas. The number of Arkansas counties, designated with burn bans, continues to increase.

To no ones surprise, burn bans have been issued for many areas of Nrn AR and a few locations of Wrn AR. Over the N, rainfall deficits of 2" to 6" was common over the last 60 days. Further S over Cntrl AR, conds were pretty much even. Over the S, conds were dry by 2" to 4". #arwx pic.twitter.com/Tiw3uglddf — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) July 7, 2022

In the 6 week period since May 25, Jonesboro, Arkansas has recorded 1.17″ of precipitation, or about 25% of normal. This is the driest such period since 1952.

But what does all this really mean for you? Below are the historically observed impacts for Tennessee. You can view impacts for other states here.

Drought Impacts for the state of Tennessee (USDM)

It is important to not that, unlike most of the weather maps people see in the news, the U.S. Drought Monitor is not a forecast. In fact, it looks at observed data from weeks past.

It’s a weekly assessment of drought conditions, based on how much precipitation did or didn’t fall. Drought is a slow-moving hazard, so you can be certain that an area will still be in drought if it doesn’t get rain. But it also may take more than one good rainfall to end a drought, especially if an area has been in drought for a long time.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: Abnormally Dry, showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: Moderate, Severe, Extreme and Exceptional.

