MFD responding to house fire in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Parkway Village.

The home is located on Knight Arnold Road. We are working to learn of any injuries in connection to the blaze and what may have caused it.

MFD is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays as they investigate.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.