Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man charged after attempted murder of SCSO deputy

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that arrest warrants were secured charging Charlie Gibson, 23, for the attempted murder of a Shelby County deputy that took place Monday.

On July 4, TBI agents responded to a shooting that occurred on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

During the investigation, agents learned that a Shelby County deputy was injured while attempting to talk to a driver, later identified as Gibson. TBI said Gibson struck the deputy with his front bumper, carrying him away by the hood of his car.

The injured deputy, as well as a fellow officer nearby, fired into the vehicle, striking Gibson.

Gibson remains hospitalized at Regional One for his injuries. Once released, he will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The deputy who was struck was treated for his injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Gibson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress

Latest News

Customers wait outside the Raleigh clerk's office.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week
Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week
Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week
.
Burn ban issued in Eastern Ark.
MSCS Report TCAP Gains At Every Grade Level, in Nearly Every Subject
MSCS Report TCAP Gains At Every Grade Level, in Nearly Every Subject