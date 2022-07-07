Man charged after attempted murder of SCSO deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that arrest warrants were secured charging Charlie Gibson, 23, for the attempted murder of a Shelby County deputy that took place Monday.

On July 4, TBI agents responded to a shooting that occurred on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

During the investigation, agents learned that a Shelby County deputy was injured while attempting to talk to a driver, later identified as Gibson. TBI said Gibson struck the deputy with his front bumper, carrying him away by the hood of his car.

The injured deputy, as well as a fellow officer nearby, fired into the vehicle, striking Gibson.

Gibson remains hospitalized at Regional One for his injuries. Once released, he will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The deputy who was struck was treated for his injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Gibson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

