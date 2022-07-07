Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Amanda Hanson at the WMC Digital Desk to talk about the cover story exploring ways to enjoy a staycation in Memphis.

He also talked about his film column about Joe Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree coming to Memphis this weekend.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

