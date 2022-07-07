Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
IKEA Memphis hosting Teacher Appreciation Day

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IKEA is saying “tack” to all teachers in the Memphis area.

Tack is thank you in Swedish, and we would like to say ‘tack’ to our local teachers,” the company announced.

On Thursday, July 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., IKEA Memphis will host a complimentary breakfast for all teachers with its Teacher Appreciation event.

The event will include workshops, activities, giveaways, and a VIP shopping experience, the company said.

In-store activities include but are not limited to:

  • Complimentary Swedish/American breakfast
  • Plinko for prizes
  • Scavenger hunt
  • Creating calm with a succulent planting
  • Giveaways every 15 minutes
  • And a chance to win a teacher’s lounge of classroom makeover!

For more information on Teacher Appreciation including specific activities and offers at IKEA Memphis, visit the IKEA Memphis store page.

