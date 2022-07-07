Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot and humid conditions will prevail in the coming days

By Erin Thomas
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for all counties again today. That means the ‘Real Feel’ temperature will once again climb to 110 to 115. The actual high temperature will be around 100 this afternoon. An isolated downpour will be possible, but most of us will not see rain. Dangerous heat will continue through Friday. A weak cold front moves in Saturday, allowing temperatures to become a bit cooler.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday with feels like temperatures up to 115. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees with overnight lows near 80. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, butt rain chances will be highest in the evening.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, which will finally bring some widespread rain to the area. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely. It won’t be a total wash-out, but you will see rounds of rain. Sunday will be mostly dry with more sun. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid 90s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with gradually climbing temperatures each day. We will have sunny and dry conditions to start the week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Michael Mosley sentenced in 2019 murders.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2, including Memphis college student

Latest News

Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions
Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/7
WMC First Alert Weather
Extreme heat continues through Friday
WMC First Alert Weather
A couple more days of extreme heat