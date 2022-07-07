Extreme heat continues through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The feels like temperature will once again climb to 110 to 115. Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all counties again today. The actual high temperature will be around 100 this afternoon. An isolated downpour will be possible, but most of us will not see rain. Low temperatures will be in the lower 80s tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 100 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday with feels like temperatures up to 115. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees with overnight lows near 80. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, butt rain chances will be highest in the evening.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, which will finally bring some widespread rain to the area. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely. It won’t be a total wash-out, but you will see rounds of rain. Sunday will be mostly dry with more sun. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid 90s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with gradually climbing temperatures each day. We will have sunny and dry conditions to start the week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.