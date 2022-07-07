Advertise with Us
Dyersburg officer hit on head, suffers concussion while making arrest

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police officer was injured while making an arrest Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wilson Street.

Police were called to the scene for a report that a man assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Carlos Phillips, hit an officer on the head while she was trying to arrest him.

Another officer used a Taser on Phillips and was able to take him into custody.

Phillips is charged with domestic assault and felony arrest on a first responder.

The officer was taken to the hospital and later released with a concussion.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

