Collage Dance Collective recognized as a Southern Cultural Treasure

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collage Dance Collective has been awarded and recognized as a Southern Cultural Treasure by South Arts.

Founding Artistic Director Kevin Thomas joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what this honor means for the non-profit to continue their work to make ballet more inclusive.

The program is expected to run through March 2025 and provide each organization with up to $300,000 of general operating grants distributed over three years.

“We are honored to be included in a group of southern performing arts groups who are all working on the front lines of change and to see performing arts groups in the American South receive the recognition often reserved for our coastal peers,” said Marcellus Harper, Executive Director of Collage Dance Collective. “This transformative funding supports our work to make ballet more inclusive and helps to fortify our organization against the residual challenges of the pandemic,” Harper added.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

