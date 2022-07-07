Advertise with Us
Clarksdale woman arrested for child abuse after 1-month-old dies

Olandria Cotton
Olandria Cotton(Clarksdale Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Police Department arrested a woman after her one-month-old child died on July 4.

It happened at a home on Walnut Street. Two days later, the baby’s mother was arrested.

Olandria Cotton, 23, is charged with felony child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

Her bond was set at $20,000.

