Arlington church pays utilities for 100 MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oak Spring Baptist Church has gifted $40,000 to pay the utility bills of 103 MLGW customers in the Millington and Arlington area in full.

This is the third time Oak Spring has given to MLGW’s Gift of Comfort program in the past 18 months. The church reportedly believes in donating 10% of its income to the community, said MLGW in a news release.

“It’s just a need we have identified,” said Oak Spring Pastor Michael Martin. “It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does slow it down a little bit.”

Among the recipients was Rhonda Thompson. Two of her aunts, who live on a fixed income, were also helped.

“This is over and beyond financial relief for them,” she said. Because of the $250 credit on her utility bill, Thompson donated $250 to a scholarship fund.

Many thanks to the congregation at @oakspring1 for their generous gift of $40,000 to #MLGW's Gift of Comfort program. It will help pay the utility bills of more than 100 customers! Visit https://t.co/d4QshHD3Fs for details. #MLGWNews @GaleJonesCarson #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/KrHzTChHT5 — MLGW (@MLGW) July 7, 2022

The MLGW Board of Commissioners recognized the church’s generous donation to the MLGW’s Gift of Comfort program on Wednesday.

“Everybody will be starting fresh,” said Beverly Perkins, who oversees the Gift of Comfort program for MLGW.

