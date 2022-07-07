Advertise with Us
AARP shares 99 ways to save and beat inflation

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the cost of everything going up, from gas to groceries, AARP is sharing 99 great ways to save.

AARP Bullet Deputy Editor Neil Wertheimer joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips to not only save on your energy bills, but also subscription services.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

