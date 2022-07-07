1 dies in Frayser house fire ruled arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a home went up in flames in Frayser Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says during a search of the residence on Suncrest Drive the victim was found in the living room area.

The identity of the victim remains unreleased as officials work to notify the next of kin.

MFD says there was no smoke alarm and the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information about this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.