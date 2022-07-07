Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

1 dies in Frayser house fire ruled arson

Memphis Fire Department Ambulance
Memphis Fire Department Ambulance(Memphis Fire Department Ambulance)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a home went up in flames in Frayser Thursday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says during a search of the residence on Suncrest Drive the victim was found in the living room area.

The identity of the victim remains unreleased as officials work to notify the next of kin.

MFD says there was no smoke alarm and the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information about this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Michael Mosley sentenced in 2019 murders.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2, including Memphis college student

Latest News

Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions
Mid-South farmers feeling the heat in drought-like conditions
Nashville leaders take steps to increase access to abortion for Metro employees
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City...
Lofton Jr. puts on show in Grizzles’ summer league loss to thunder
The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association is comprised of 50 dealerships in the...
Memphis area auto dealers affected by delays in license plates