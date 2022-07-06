Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Trial date set for murder suspect

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge Wednesday set a trial date for a man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Marked Tree man.

Cameron Wray, 20, appeared in Poinsett County Circuit Court on July 6 with his attorney for a motion and plea hearing.

Rather than entering a plea, Wray’s attorney opted to go to trial.

The judge set the trial to begin on July 18 with jury selection.

Wray is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the 2020 death of Mack Rhoads.

According to court documents, Wray and Jordan Ratton went to Rhoads’ home on the night of May 12 to rob him.

Ratton put on a black ski mask, gloves, a black sweatshirt and took a tire tool and black electrical tape with him when he went into the house, Wray told investigators at the time of his arrest.

He said Ratton was “gone for about 30 minutes” when he returned to the vehicle “covered in blood.”

Detectives interviewed Wray’s former girlfriend who reportedly said he sent her a text message the night of the murder saying he was about to “hit a lick,” meaning rob someone.

Wray had initially been scheduled to go on trial on April 11, 2020, but the case was postponed.

In August of 2021 Ratton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of Rhoads and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

The Memphis Zoo says that without the leadership of the research team and partners, the...
LIVE: Critically endangered snake eggs hatching at Memphis Zoo
v
Firefighters respond to house fire on Amberly Grove
Carlos Gwin mugshot
Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years
Monkeypox
‘We do not have vaccine’: Ark. waiting on word about monkeypox shot following confirmed case
Gov. says he supports TN public education
Gov. Lee calls out ‘left-wing activists’ following teacher comments