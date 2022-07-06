Teen charged with Lyft, Uber driver carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into two rideshare carjackings is now resulting in an arrest.

Shelby County Jail records show one of three suspects involved in the investigation was booked into jail Wednesday morning. Nicholas Odum, 18, is charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

The first incident happened on July 2, on Horn Lake Road. Officers responded to a carjacking call after the victim, a Lyft driver, picked up three males from Honduras Cove.

She told officers one of the males put a gun to her head and told her to get out of the car before fleeing.

A few days later on July 5, officers responded to a carjacking at Brushwood Drive and Washburn Drive where an Uber Driver reported a carjacking. According to an affidavit, three males got into the vehicle on Brushwood Drive; when the driver got to a stop sign, they allegedly told her to, ”stop the vehicle and don’t move.”

The suspects pointed two guns and a knife at the driver and asked her for money and her Cash App information. She eventually got out of the vehicle before the suspects drove away.

Soon after, police officers spotted the vehicle as the suspects were running away. Odum was developed as a suspect and arrested.

While in custody, investigators say, he admitted to both cases.

He is in Shelby County Jail without bond.

