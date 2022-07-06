Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Teen charged with Lyft, Uber driver carjackings

Nicholas Odum
Nicholas Odum(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into two rideshare carjackings is now resulting in an arrest.

Shelby County Jail records show one of three suspects involved in the investigation was booked into jail Wednesday morning. Nicholas Odum, 18, is charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

The first incident happened on July 2, on Horn Lake Road. Officers responded to a carjacking call after the victim, a Lyft driver, picked up three males from Honduras Cove.

She told officers one of the males put a gun to her head and told her to get out of the car before fleeing.

A few days later on July 5, officers responded to a carjacking at Brushwood Drive and Washburn Drive where an Uber Driver reported a carjacking. According to an affidavit, three males got into the vehicle on Brushwood Drive; when the driver got to a stop sign, they allegedly told her to, ”stop the vehicle and don’t move.”

The suspects pointed two guns and a knife at the driver and asked her for money and her Cash App information. She eventually got out of the vehicle before the suspects drove away.

Soon after, police officers spotted the vehicle as the suspects were running away. Odum was developed as a suspect and arrested.

While in custody, investigators say, he admitted to both cases.

He is in Shelby County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, suspect shot
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Latest News

Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 7/6
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays