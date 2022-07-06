Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office says they’re working hard to reduce long lines and wait times for customers.

Although there were lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s office locations Wednesday, not all of them were experiencing long wait times.

Over in Raleigh, as lines wrapped around the building, those trying to get license plates or tags renewed said the heat is becoming too much.

“The line is so long, I just realized that my mom’s (tags) don’t expire till the end of the month so we’re gonna come back because she’s a senior citizen,” said Gladys Williams, a customer trying to get tags. “We’re both senior citizens and she’s sitting in the car and it’s too hot.”

To beat the excessive heat, some are coming prepared, selling bottles of water to those in line.

“It’s really hot outside and people—they need to be hydrated when they’re getting their tags done,” said Lacorrica Williams, selling water outside the county clerk’s office.

After next week, The Shelby County Clerk’s Office says it plans to discontinue lines outside its offices in hopes of keeping customers safe from the dangerous heat.

County Clerk Wanda Halbert says outside the downtown location, their facilities are not up to ADA compliance and don’t have public restrooms. In addition, she says the fire department and code enforcement will only allow nine customers to fit in the building’s customer space.

The clerk’s offices say they plan to change its protocol by having customers either make appointments ahead of time or sit in their cars to wait.

