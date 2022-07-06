Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South.

On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area.

July 8

Collierville

3685 S Houston Levee Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

240 New Byhalia rd

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 9

Olive Branch

7427 Goodman Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southaven

3095 Goodman Rd E

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 10

Hernando

2380 Mt Pleasant Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Germantown

7735 Farmington Blvd

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

