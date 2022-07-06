Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South.
On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area.
July 8
Collierville
3685 S Houston Levee Rd
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
240 New Byhalia rd
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 9
Olive Branch
7427 Goodman Rd
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Southaven
3095 Goodman Rd E
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 10
Hernando
2380 Mt Pleasant Rd
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Germantown
7735 Farmington Blvd
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.