Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Mid-South

A couple poses for a photo next to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile before a spring training baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, March 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hold onto your buns, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Mid-South.

On July 8-10, the famous sausage vehicle will be parked at several Kroger locations in the area.

July 8

Collierville

3685 S Houston Levee Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

240 New Byhalia rd

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 9

Olive Branch

7427 Goodman Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southaven

3095 Goodman Rd E

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 10

Hernando

2380 Mt Pleasant Rd

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Germantown

7735 Farmington Blvd

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

