Operation North Star nabs 122 Memphis fugitives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in the arrest of 122 fugitives, sex offenders and violent criminals wanted in the Bluff City.

Operation One Star (ONS) was a 30-day endeavor that focused on locating the country’s most violent offenders in 10 cities, including Memphis. The U.S. Marshals Service also used this initiative to look for opportunities to engage with communities in ways to reduce crime.

Between June 1 and June 30, the U.S. Marshals Service used its multi-jurisdictional investigative authority and fugitive task force network to arrest fugitives wanted in Memphis and Shelby County on charges including murder (10 arrests), attempted murder (eight arrests), sexual offenses (12 arrests), aggravated assault (32 arrests), and armed robbery (seven arrests).

In addition, investigators seized nine firearms, $1,282 in currency, more than .96 kilograms of illegal narcotics, and two vehicles.

The Memphis operation was conducted with the partnership of the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am convinced that collaborative partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are essential to an effective crime fighting strategy,” said Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis. “The results of the recent North Star warrant detail validates this for me. Consequently, I am pleased to tell our citizens that more than 120 violent offenders are off the streets and no longer committing crimes in our neighborhoods.”

Notable arrests made during ONS include Trevon Harris, 22, wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder after shooting four people in a car; Lafayette “Lucky” Miller, 39, wanted for aggravated kidnapping that caused TBI to issue a statewide AMBER Alert; and Keianna Hatchet, 27, wanted for the first-degree murder of her 2-year-old son.

“Operation North Star demonstrates the U.S. Marshals Service’s commitment to reducing violent crime by apprehending dangerous fugitives and sex offenders who prey on the community,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee. “By working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners and supporting crime prevention initiatives, we can help create safer neighborhoods.”

Along with Memphis, ONS was deployed in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Each city has seen a large increase in recent homicides and shootings, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

