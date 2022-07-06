MSCS Report TCAP Gains At Every Grade Level, in Nearly Every Subject

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly released TCAP scores show the district is trending up in nearly every subject.

Memphis- Shelby county school district was one of the last districts in the state to return to in-person learning.

School leaders say the pandemic greatly affected their students’ TCAP scores last year, but after their first full year back in person, the district is performing at pre-pandemic levels in nearly every subject.

Wednesday celebrated the news during a press conference at Southwind Elementary.

Newly released district-wide data showed gains in every grade level and trending higher than the statewide average

Third through fifth-graders saw a 9-point increase in English and an 8% point increase in Math.

Middle School scores increased by 6 points in both English and Math.

Ninth through twelfth grade English scores are at the highest level in the past 5 years.

School leaders say shutting down schools due to the coronavirus led to great learning loss in the district, but turns out it might have helped in the long run.

“As a school district what we’ve been dealing with is limited funds. This district has been underfunded for as long as I can remember and for the first time, certainly, in my lifetime, we’ve had this infusion of cash,” said MSCS School board chair Michelle Robinson McKissack.

In 2020 and 2021 Congress passed stimulus bills providing over 190 billion in emergency relief funds for elementary and secondary schools.

Thanks to those and state funds, MSCS was able to spend 110 million dollars to lower the adult-to-student ratio by hiring almost 1,000 teacher assistants.

The district was able to make a 15-million-dollar investment in the district learning academies

“We made unprecedented investments in social and emotional learning because we understand that children and pain will struggle to make academic gains,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Despite all the good news, there are still areas of concern.

The district has not returned to pre-pandemic proficiency levels in Math.

Last month hundreds of second graders, who were in jeopardy of failing, did not enroll in a summer literacy program.

“I’m grateful for the day, but it’s still miles to go before we sleep. We have work to do,” said Ray.

School-level TCAP scores will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

