MPD investigates fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Road just after 8:30.

They found a driver in a 2003 Nissan Altima that had been in a crash. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the other driver left the scene. There’s no word on what they may have been driving.

