Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MPD investigates fatal hit-and-run

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Lamar Avenue and Knight Arnold Road just after 8:30.

They found a driver in a 2003 Nissan Altima that had been in a crash. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the other driver left the scene. There’s no word on what they may have been driving.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, suspect shot
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Latest News

Nicholas Odum
Teen charged with Lyft, Uber driver carjackings
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 7/6
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays
Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays