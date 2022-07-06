Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Missing Murfreesboro man last seen in Memphis

Donald Foster - reported missing from Murfreesboro
Donald Foster - reported missing from Murfreesboro(Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man reported missing from Murfreesboro on July 4 was last seen in Memphis.

Murfreesboro Police Department says 51-year-old Donald Eugene Foster was reported missing by an operator of Grace House where he was staying.

He recently visited his mother in Memphis and was heading back to Murfreesboro for a doctor’s appointment but never showed up, according to police.

Foster has reportedly tried to harm himself in the past and is on medication.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 629-201-5514.

