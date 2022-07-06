Memphis Zoo keeps patrons and animals cool during heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has you covered, if you’re looking for something fun to do while keeping cool during the triple-digit temperatures, the Memphis Zoo has you covered.

“They have plenty of trees for shade,” said Memphian Dewayne Ingram who was visiting the zoo with his family Tuesday morning.

They even have a crystal clear wading pool for people to beat the heat on hot summer days.

Bryn Griggs, who was visiting Memphis from Alabama, said the cool waters were a welcomed relief.

“We are going to get in there and cool off. Absolutely. It’s extremely hot today,” she said.

She was also surprised by how many indoor exhibits Memphis Zoo offered, and the reprieve each gave from the scorching sun outside.

“We’ve been walking around a bit, but when we got close to the aquarium or the farm exhibit we definitely went in and cooled off a little,” Griggs said.

“Any time the heat becomes unbearable it’s time to duck inside and take a break,” said Director of Animal Programs at Memphis Zoo Courtney Janney.

When it comes to the start of the show at Memphis Zoo, Janney said “the animals’ welfare is our main concern.”

That’s why they give all the animals choice of control when temperatures climb into the triple digits. They allow them to go, and come, from their overnight enclosures as they please.

“Take our polar bears for instance,” Janney said. “They have their very own wading pool that stays 60 degrees, a cooling rock to relax, and full access to their bear den that’s a comfortable 60-65 degrees year-round.”

Janney said Memphis Zoo will be opening a splash pad attraction called ‘Splash Park’ at the Memphis Zoo very soon, but they haven’t announced the exact date yet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.