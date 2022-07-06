Advertise with Us
Memphis native Chandler signs record-setting rookie contract

Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler(WMC)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a great night for Memphis native Kennedy Chandler.

He led the Grizzlies with blocks and steals in their Summer League opener against the 76ers, and also made history off the court.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Chandler has signed a 4-year, $7.1 million deal with the Grizzlies.

The contract includes $4.94 million in guaranteed salary, which is the largest ever for an American second-round draft pick.

