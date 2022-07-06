Memphis ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 15 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Carlos Gwin, 40, also known as “Carlos Chambers,” has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence on Wednesday.

According to information presented in court, on September 24, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a call for service at a motel on Sycamore View.

Gwin was observed sitting in a black car in the motel parking lot using drugs. After having admitted to law enforcement he was using cocaine, he was detained.

A search of the car revealed a small amount of cocaine wrapped in a $20 bill and Xanax wrapped in foil. A Ruger 9mm caliber pistol was recovered from underneath the driver’s seat. The gun was loaded with one live round of ammunition in the chamber and 12 live rounds in the magazine.

In 2002, 2004 and 2008, Gwin pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated burglary and is prohibited from possessing firearms. As a result of his felony convictions, Gwin was sentenced as an Armed Career Criminal under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

On June 29, United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Gwin to 180 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release to follow.

This case was investigated by the Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN), Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

