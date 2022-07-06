Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2, including Memphis college student

Michael Mosley sentenced in 2019 murders.
Michael Mosley sentenced in 2019 murders.(WSMV)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Michael Mosley, 23, was arrested and convicted for killing two men, and injuring a third outside The Dogwood bar in Nashville’s Midtown area.

Mosley is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder convictions, which is 52 years in the state of Tennessee.

An additional 40 years, 11 months, and 29 days will be added for the attempted murder conviction.

The 11 months and 29 days can be served concurrently, so Mosley’s sentencing comes to 144 years in prison.

Paul Trapeni, 21, a student at Rhodes College, and his friend Clay Beathard, 22, were the two victims stabbed and killed outside The Dogwood bar.

Another friend, Alvin Bethurum, 21, was injured in the attack.

Surveillance footage revealed during second day of Michael Mosley’s trial

Investigators said it happened during a dispute stemming from unwanted advances made toward a woman in the bar.

Mosley sat for a sentencing hearing Thursday, June 30, months after he was convicted.

Before the victim impact statements began, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman outlined Mosley’s violent criminal history, even before the 2019 stabbing.

Norman read a victim impact statement on Alvin Betherum’s behalf, who could not be there.

Betherum survived Mosely’s attack in 2019 but lost vision in one eye.

“Only having vision in one eye is far from the greatest consequence,” he wrote. “The unimaginable pain of losing two of your closest friends at the same time is something that I cannot put into words.”

Mosely took the stand himself, that day, and addressed the families.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry,” he said. “I made an impulsive decision that I’ve regretted every day and will for the rest of my life.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

