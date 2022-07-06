Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
LIVE: Critically endangered snake eggs hatching at Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo says that without the leadership of the research team and partners, the populations of the Louisiana pine snake would have been decimated forever.(Memphis Zoo)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is livestreaming the hatching of a critically endangered snake species whose clutch was laid in May.

“The snakes that will hatch at the Memphis Zoo over the next few months are vital to their species,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Once born, they will be raised and cared for by our expert team and released into the wild next year to help save the critically endangered population!”

The Memphis Zoo’s Louisiana Pine Snake Program is an initiative to release zoo-bred pine snakes onto their restored habitat in Grant Parish, Louisiana. To date, the Memphis Zoo and its colleagues have released 177 pine snakes into their natural habitat.

Earlier in the week, researchers at the zoo noticed “denting” in one of the eggs, a process that signals that the eggs’ incubation period is almost over. The next sign of hatching is “pipping,” a term for the process in which baby snakes use their egg tooth to cut through the eggshell.

This is the first Louisiana pine snake clutch to hatch at the zoo this year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

