Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hernando approves plan for nearly $14M to improve parks

A sidewalk
A sidewalk(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Board of Alderman approved a plan to invest over $13 million into the park system.

The majority of the funding would go toward Renasant Park, which would include $9.5 million into four baseball and four softball fields with parking, lighting and a concession building.

Another $1.4 million would go into tennis and pickleball courts with parking and pavilion.

Another $750,000 would go toward three basketball courts with parking and another $30,000 would go toward a disc golf course.

Milton Kuykendall Field would also receive $350,000 in improvements and the soccer complex would get $450,000 for lighting.

The total cost of the project is $13,730,000. The majority of the funding would be dependent on the Pennies for the Parks program.

The city will vote on Tuesday, November 8, to approve the spending.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip
WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress
Details emerge of a fight between inmates that resulted in an inmate being flown, via...
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Davarus Dunlap
Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire
Memphis Police Department
MPD investigates fatal hit-and-run
Nicholas Odum
Teen charged with Lyft, Uber driver carjackings
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas