Hernando approves plan for nearly $14M to improve parks

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Board of Alderman approved a plan to invest over $13 million into the park system.

The majority of the funding would go toward Renasant Park, which would include $9.5 million into four baseball and four softball fields with parking, lighting and a concession building.

Another $1.4 million would go into tennis and pickleball courts with parking and pavilion.

Another $750,000 would go toward three basketball courts with parking and another $30,000 would go toward a disc golf course.

Milton Kuykendall Field would also receive $350,000 in improvements and the soccer complex would get $450,000 for lighting.

The total cost of the project is $13,730,000. The majority of the funding would be dependent on the Pennies for the Parks program.

The city will vote on Tuesday, November 8, to approve the spending.

