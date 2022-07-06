Grizzlies starts the summer league with a win over 76ers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The start of summer league offered a glimpse at the Grizzlies’ next generation, with all eyes on their four draft picks.

Memphis’ trip to salt lake city started well, with the grizzlies beating the 76ers 103-99 to get the summer league started.

Ziaire Williams scored the first points of the summer for the Grizzly with a two-handed dunk off an offensive rebound.

Memphis’ top overall pick Jake Laravia showed some nice flashes shooting the ball, going 4-7 from downtown with 13 points.

Undrafted free agent Kenny Lofton Jr. was fun to watch as well, showing off the skill and strength that made him a fan favorite at Louisiana Tech.

Lofton Jr. Scored 9 points on 4-5 shooting.

The Memphis kid, Kennedy Chandler, came up big in the fourth quarter, especially on the defensive end.

The former Briarcrest hooper had an impressive chase-down block and then a game-sealing steal in the final 15 seconds.

Chandler led the Grizzlies with four steals and three blocks.

Memphis will be back in action at 6 p.m. local time tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.