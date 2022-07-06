Germantown approves beginning of redevelopment of Carrefour Shopping Center

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved plans for Phase 1A of the Carrefour at the Gateway development.

The plans are to redevelop the former Carrefour Shopping Center near Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway, revamping the space into a mixed-use center with commercial and office space, residential units and a hotel.

Monday’s approval is to begin construction on a 10,600-square foot building and parking that will be integrated into the shopping center.

Looking ahead, the city hopes to have a more comprehensive plan later this year or early next year that will also address traffic concerns in the area.

