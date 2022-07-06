Advertise with Us
Former Tiger Quinones signs two-way contract with Warriors

UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis Tiger has officially found his NBA home.

After just three Summer League games, the Golden State Warriors have signed Lester Quinones to a two-way contract. Quiniones signed with Golden State as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft.

The former Tiger put up a team-high 19 points in his second Summer League game against the Lakers on Sunday night.

Quinones shot 37% from 3-point land last season with Memphis, and his ability from distance will fit right in with Golden State. He’ll be the second player out of Memphis on the Warriors’ roster, joining James Wiseman.

