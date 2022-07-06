Advertise with Us
Firefighters respond to house fire on Amberly Grove

v(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Firefighters responded to a fire alarm regarding a Bridgewater home on Amberly Grove.

When fighters arrived, they said more than 25% of the house was engulfed and there was a heavy appearance of smoke.

There was no one inside the home and no one was injured.

All of this occurred in a terrible heat wave where the heat index showed 106 degrees.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

