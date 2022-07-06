Advertise with Us
Dangerous heat will continue through Friday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all counties today, which means the feels like temperature will be between 110 and 115. High temperatures will be back near 100 this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but most of us will not see rain. Low temperatures will be in the lower 80s tonight, so we won’t get much relief after sunset. The pattern will remain the same tomorrow and Friday with more dangerous heat.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 101 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 80. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There is a heat advisory issued for all Mid-South counties through Friday, which means the feels like temperatures will be above 105. High temperatures each day will be around 100 degrees with overnight lows near 80. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, especially on Friday.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, which will finally bring some rain to the area. There could be heavy rain at times. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid 90s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with gradually climbing temperatures each day. We will have sunny and dry conditions to start the week.

