A couple more days of extreme heat

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again with highs around 100 or so and feels-like temperatures of 108-112. A stray downpour is possible, mainly in northeast MS. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: More extreme heat with high temperatures 100-103. Heat index will hover around 112 in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low 80s.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will attempt to move through on Saturday, which will bring a higher chance of scattered showers or storms. It may not rain in all spots, but it’s the best shot we have had in the last two weeks. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days. Lows will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot but not as humid Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. A slight chance of a shower or storm returns by Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

