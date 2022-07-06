Company hiring ‘buffet tester’ to dine and review Las Vegas buffets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “the ultimate summer job,” a company has announced its hiring a person to travel to Las Vegas and review all of the city’s buffets.

According to Time2play, the company is searching for “a Las Vegas casino buffet tester to review Sin City’s most colossal culinary smorgasbords.”

The posting states that in addition to paying the chosen applicant a $500 cash reward, they will also fly you to Las Vegas, put you up in luxury accommodations, and pay for you and a guest to dine at four of Las Vegas’ best buffets.

“We’ll even throw in a pair of Lululemon’s famously soft sweat pants so you have some room to breathe,” Time2play also notes.

Those interested in applying to be the ultimate buffet tester must be 21 and over, according to the company.

Applications close at 11:59 pm EST on July 31, TIme2play states.

For more information, visit: https://time2play.com/buffet-tester/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.