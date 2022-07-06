Caregiver charged for leaving vulnerable adult in scorching car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver has been charged for leaving a vulnerable adult in a hot car without air conditioning.

Stephani Nunn, 23, a caregiver for Sevita Health, was charged for the neglect of a vulnerable adult while working for the assisted living group.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coastal Fish Company on Monday night from the restaurant’s manager about an unresponsive woman seen outside in a silver Chrysler sedan. The manager brought the woman a bottle of water but then called 911 when she was verbally unresponsive and appeared to be in distress.

SCSO deputies along with the Memphis Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. and located the victim in the back seat, verbally unresponsive and sweating.

The vehicle was not running and only the back driver’s window was halfway down. At the time of the call, it was 92 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees.

SCSO said the back seat smelled of ammonia/urine.

While first responders were on the scene, Nunn came back to the vehicle. Nunn told police that she brought her client to the park for “outside time” and had just left the car to walk around the park by herself.

The victim was transported to Baptist East in stable condition.

