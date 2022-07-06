Bike Night on Beale returns Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street is hosting another Bike Night on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Beale Street Management announced via Twitter that all motorcyclists & passengers must wear a helmet while riding. Motorcycles on Beale Street are to be driven at a slow speed while also being mindful of pedestrians.

Slingshot parking will be on Rufus Thomas Boulevard between Beale Street and Peabody Place. Slingshots will not be allowed to park on Beale Street.

