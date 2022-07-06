Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bike Night on Beale returns Wednesday night

Motorcycles lined up on Beale Street
Motorcycles lined up on Beale Street(Twitter / @BealeStreetMphs)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street is hosting another Bike Night on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Beale Street Management announced via Twitter that all motorcyclists & passengers must wear a helmet while riding. Motorcycles on Beale Street are to be driven at a slow speed while also being mindful of pedestrians.

Slingshot parking will be on Rufus Thomas Boulevard between Beale Street and Peabody Place. Slingshots will not be allowed to park on Beale Street.

