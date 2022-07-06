Affidavit: Drug deal at Memphis apartment complex ends in deadly gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A drug deal at a Memphis apartment complex went south over the weekend, resulting in murder.

Sunday night, Memphis police officers responded to a shooting at the Crossing at Fox Meadows apartments near Parkway Village where they found a man bleeding on the ground.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, 18-year-old Davarus Dunlap and an unknown man in a red bandana entering the complex, according to an affidavit. Dunlap and the man were talking as he pointed towards the direction of the parking lot in front of an apartment on Green Drive.

A few minutes later, the shooting victim and a woman entered the complex. Dunlap was reportedly seen getting into the vehicle. After the woman parked the car, Dunlap and the victim got out and joined the man in the red bandana.

The affidavit says a witness heard a single gunshot and surveillance video captured Dunlap and the unknown man running from the scene.

Investigators later discovered messages between Dunlap and the victim arranging to meet because Dunlap had a person that wanted to purchase drugs.

The woman who arrived with the shooting victim told officers the deal was initially going to take place at a different location until Dunlap changed plans.

He is charged with criminal responsibility for the facilitation of first-degree murder.

