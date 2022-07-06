2nd Meals on Wheels driver carjacked while delivering food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Meals on Wheels employee was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday making this the second carjacking of one of the organization’s employees/volunteers in two weeks.

This time, the driver was approached by a man, later identified as Willie Conway, who sparked a conversation. During the conversation, Conway allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the driver.

He then got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The driver was left uninjured.

Officers tracked down the vehicle near Riverside Boulevard and Joubert Avenue. Surveillance video in the area showed a man fitting the description running into a home on Joubert Avenue.

Officers searched the home and found a set of keys matching the v, identifying documents for Conway and the shoes he was seen wearing on surveillance video.

Conway is charged with carjacking with a bond set at $100,000.

We reached out to Memphis Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) which heads Meals on Wheels. Here’s a statement from MIFA President and CEO Sally Jones Heinz:

“Sadly, I am writing to share that another MIFA Meals on Wheels driver has been the victim of a carjacking. This time it was a MIFA staff member delivering her regular residential route on Tuesday morning, July 5.

This incident comes two weeks after a pair of volunteers were carjacked on their delivery route.

We are grateful that no one was physically injured during either of these crimes, but of course there is an emotional toll—on the victims, the clients, and our other staff and volunteer drivers who are committed to serving our senior neighbors.

The safety of our staff and our volunteers is our highest priority, and we are exploring changes we can make—from training to delivery practices to signage to technology—to help keep them safe. If you have ideas or solutions you’d like to share with us, please reach out.

Crime in our community is troubling, and it can be especially scary when it hits close to home—when someone you know, or someone doing things you regularly do, is a victim. But MIFA was created to serve as a healing force in a broken community, and we need the support of our volunteers, donors, and advocates to continue this work.”

