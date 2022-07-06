2 soldiers set to represent Tennessee in best warrior competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee will be well represented as two soldiers are set to compete in the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition from July 24 to July 29 at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Sites.

Knoxville native Spc. Grayson Vaughn is a military policeman with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 252nd Military Police Company. He competed against servicemembers from the Bulgarian Armed Forces and was named Tennessee’s Best Warrior earlier this year.

“These competitions are not only great experiences, but they are also filled with incredible training that you don’t always get to do,” Vaughn said. “The experience I have had during these competitions has been next level. I have done things, shot weapons, and been in places that I may never get the chance to be a part of again during my time in the Army.”

Spc. Grayson Vaughn will be representing Tennessee at the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition. (TN Department of Military)

Sgt. Zachary Kleinfelder is an infantryman with the second Squadron with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. The Columbia, Tennessee native won his state and regional competitions earlier this year.

“I have learned something at every competition and met some amazing people,” said Kleinfelder. “It has been an amazing experience.”

The six-day national competition will have more than 30 obstacles to test mental and physical fitness.

“It reminds me that I must pay rent on my fitness everyday and that my attitude and effort are the two main things I can control,” said Kleinfelder.

The two men will be competing against 10 other best National Guard Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions, to earn the top spot as Best Warrior or NCO of the Year.

Whoever wins this competition will move on to the Army Best Warrior Competition and compete against members of the Army and Army reserves.

