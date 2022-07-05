What’s in the July sky - here is when you should look up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On July 4th, the earth will be at aphelion, our furthest point from the sun during our annual orbit. It’s not something you can see but still cool to know. On this day, we’ll be about 222,000 more miles from the sun than average. You won’t be able to see or feel the difference.

On July 15th the Moon and Saturn will be conjunction. The two will appear about 4°02′ at their closest.

Another conjunction on July 18 and this time it will be of the Moon & Jupiter in the evening sky. Astronomers say you can view them both without binoculars as Jupiter is always bright and the Moon will be 60% illuminated.

Just two days later on July 20, the Asteroid 9 Metis & Pluto will be at Opposition which means that Pluto and the Sun will be opposite of one another (with the Earth in between. The Sun will brightly illuminate Pluto, making it a great time to view.

Similarly, asteroid 9 Metis will be at opposition on the 20th. This is one of the larger main-belt asteroids, and takes 1,347 days to orbit the sun – it has made just 47 trips around the sun since its discovery in 1848. Astronomers recommend a star-finder app to spot both 9 Metis and Pluto.

On July 21st, the conjunction of Mars and the Moon will appear relatively close to one another, around midnight. A telescope is not needed to view but it will offer the best view.

July 22nd will present Asteroid 192 Nausikaa, in the night sky. This large main-belt asteroid was discovered in 1879;

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.