Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One instance of Ja Morant’s generosity was captured on camera.

The Grizzlies star was out to eat and left a $500 tip for an unsuspecting waitress.

It was captured on camera as part of a docuseries on Ja done by the MBNO Brand.

The waitress was unsure who Morant was at first.

“Who are you?” she asked, which Ja replied: “Black Jesus.”

Upon learning he played for the Grizzlies, she revealed a huge smile.

“That’s the team that Ja...that’s you?” she gasped.

You can watch the full episode below:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Accused kidnappers chased by MPD into Southaven
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Catch a glimpse of several planets and asteroids this month
Breakdown: What's in the July Sky- here's when you should look up
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Thermometer graphic
City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services