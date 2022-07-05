WATCH: Ja Morant leaves $500 tip for unsuspecting waitress
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One instance of Ja Morant’s generosity was captured on camera.
The Grizzlies star was out to eat and left a $500 tip for an unsuspecting waitress.
It was captured on camera as part of a docuseries on Ja done by the MBNO Brand.
The waitress was unsure who Morant was at first.
“Who are you?” she asked, which Ja replied: “Black Jesus.”
Upon learning he played for the Grizzlies, she revealed a huge smile.
“That’s the team that Ja...that’s you?” she gasped.
You can watch the full episode below:
