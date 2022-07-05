Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Trial date set for Kroger security guard charged with murder

Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Gregory Livingston Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gregory Livingston remains in jail following a charge of second-degree murder last year.

Prosecutors say Livingston was working as a security guard at a Memphis Kroger gas station when he shot and killed Alvin Motley, Jr. His lawyers say it was self defense.

Livingston’s trial is now set for Jan. 30.

Special prosecutors from Davidson County will try the case.

Livingston’s lawyer, Leslie Ballin, said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor because of a possible conflict of interest.

Ballin says a person who worked at the third-party security company where Livingston was employed at that time of the 2021 shooting is also employed at the Shelby County DA’s Office.

As a result, two prosecutors from Davidson County will be leading this case for the state, but Ballin says both sides are talking about some sort of plea deal.

Livingston’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

