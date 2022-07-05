Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect identified after SCSO deputy gets run over

Suspect identified in Cordova shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new details about the suspect involved in Monday’s shooting with two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

After the shooting in Cordova Monday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified 23-year-old Charlie Gibson of Memphis as the suspect in this incident.

Gibson remains in critical condition at Regional One.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Gibson, who was involved in a disturbance, ran over a deputy with his vehicle on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

TBI says as a result, two deputies shot at Gibson’s vehicle, striking him, and that’s when Gibson hit a vehicle that hit another house.

Both deputies were taken to the East Baptist in non-critical condition.

TBI is still investigating what led to Shelby County Deputies opening fire.

