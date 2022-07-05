Suspect burglarizes business using excavator, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglar used a construction excavator to gain entry to a business on Pleasant View, police say.

Officers responded to Dynospeed Racing on June 25 at 5 a.m., where the excavator was seen outside along with debris from the damage. Officers say the excavator was used to gain entry to the business.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

