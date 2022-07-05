Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Suspect burglarizes business using excavator, police say

The suspect, seen on security camera footage, along with the excavator found on scene.
The suspect, seen on security camera footage, along with the excavator found on scene.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglar used a construction excavator to gain entry to a business on Pleasant View, police say.

Officers responded to Dynospeed Racing on June 25 at 5 a.m., where the excavator was seen outside along with debris from the damage. Officers say the excavator was used to gain entry to the business.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Accused kidnappers chased by MPD into Southaven
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

2 arrest made from fatal 2- year-old shooting
2 arrests made from fatal 2-year-old shooting
Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
The suspect, observed by security camera footage
Suspect burglarizes business using excavator, police say
Catch a glimpse of several planets and asteroids this month
Breakdown: What's in the July Sky- here's when you should look up